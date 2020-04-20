|
|
Wimbley, Elizabeth
1929 - 2020
Elizabeth Inez Wimbley, age 91. Sunrise January 6, 1929 and Sunset April 17, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Thursday, April 23, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Union Cemetery Association. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The WIMBLEY Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2020