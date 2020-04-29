Home

Eljay Manns


1980 - 2020
Eljay Manns Obituary
Eljay "Peewee" Manns, age 39, passed away on April 10, 2020. Peewee loved drawing and was a skilled tattoo artist. He loved the company of friends and family. We are saddened by this sudden loss as he was loved and will be deeply missed. He is preceded in death by his mother Marjorie B. Manns, sister Tameka Manns, brother Lonnie Clay Dockery, and uncles Cecil and Woodie. He is survived by his father, Lonnie Dockery; brothers, Eddie Manns, Lonnie (Stephenie) Manns, and Reggie Dockery; sisters, Lisa and Leonette Dockery; nephews, Eddie Manns, Jr. and Daibrien Jones; niece, Tunizia Manns; aunts, Alice (Clyde) Philips and Grace Manns; and many cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held in Columbus, Ohio, at a later date, after quarantine restrictions are lifted. Online guestbook at cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2020
