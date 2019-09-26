|
|
Brisendine, Ella
Ella Brisendine, age 95, of Hilliard, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Member of Women of the Hilliard Moose Lodge # 2236; where she held many offices and she was also a member of Hilliard American Legion Auxiliary Post 614. Preceded in death by loving husband Edgar, brothers Douglas and Clare Terrill. Survived by loving children, Duwayne, Nancy (Bob) Wainscott, Dale (Cherrie) Brisendine and Gloria Shrum; sister, Margaret Irelan; 5 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and numerous loving relatives and friends. Family will receive friends 4-7 pm Sunday at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where funeral service will be held 11 am Monday. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice, 6150 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43213. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 27, 2019