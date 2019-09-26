Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ella Brisendine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella Brisendine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ella Brisendine Obituary
Brisendine, Ella
Ella Brisendine, age 95, of Hilliard, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Member of Women of the Hilliard Moose Lodge # 2236; where she held many offices and she was also a member of Hilliard American Legion Auxiliary Post 614. Preceded in death by loving husband Edgar, brothers Douglas and Clare Terrill. Survived by loving children, Duwayne, Nancy (Bob) Wainscott, Dale (Cherrie) Brisendine and Gloria Shrum; sister, Margaret Irelan; 5 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and numerous loving relatives and friends. Family will receive friends 4-7 pm Sunday at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where funeral service will be held 11 am Monday. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice, 6150 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43213. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now