Brockman, Ella
1931 - 2020
Ella Laura Brockman, 88, passed away Nov. 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents, John W. Brockman and Mary Helen Brockman; brothers, Strader Clay Brockman, John Brockman, and Stanley Brockman; and sister, Helen Geneva Owensby Holland. Ella is survived by special cousin, Mary Mann; nieces and nephew, Freda Robertson, Sylvia Owensby, and Otis (Cheryl) Owensby; son, Eric Glenn; daughters, Sheila Philerman and Bridget Sharp; and a host of other extended family and friends. She was a longtime member of Miracle Cathedral and Prosperity House Empowerment Center Ministries, having served Central Ohio's disenfranchised community. Ella's favorite song was "If I could only hear my mother pray again." She loved to cook and fish, and had equipment to do night fishing. Ella was a jokester and loved to hear other people laugh. She was an avid animal lover. Visitation Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 from 10am until the time of Funeral Service at 10:30am at Miracle Cathedral, 2271 E. 5th Ave., Columbus, OH 43219. Bishop Jerry Pierce and Alice Pierce to officiate. Interment to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery, Columbus, OH. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Ella's memory to Miracle Cathedral. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
