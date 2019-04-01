|
|
Maynard, Ella Mae
1921 - 2019
Ella Mae Maynard, age 97 years, 4 months, 12 days, passed peacefully at Scioto Community on March 31, 2019. Homemaker. Born November 19, 1921 in Johnson County, Kentucky to the late William Henry "Tobe" and Susie Jane (Castle) Wheeler. Sixty-year member of Hilock Fellowship Church. She lived to care for others, passionate about her love for Jesus and her family. She was very active in her church, an avid gardener loving her flowers and eating the vegetables she grew, an extraordinary quilter, and enjoyed trading the news of the day like a teenage girl. She blessed others with her cooking, especially her biscuits and gravy and her banana pudding. Preceded in death in 2010 by her husband of 69 years, Rufus "Junior" Maynard, Jr., brothers Elmer, Estill, Everett, Earl, Charles, sisters Elizabeth Bortnik, Mary Ruth Mollett, daughter-in-law Joyce Ellen "Sue" (Culberson) Maynard, granddaughter Roberta Sue "Suzi" (Maynard) Hart and grandson Robert Keith Maynard. Survived by sons, Robert Maynard, Columbus, William (Judy) Maynard, Grove City, Larry (Dawn) Maynard, Lancaster; daughter, Anita Joyce (Dr. Jeffrey) Myers, Groveport; grandchildren, Rhonda Maynard, Marsha (Greg) Galloway, Rebecca (James) McMillen, William (Cari) Maynard, Stacey (Chad) Hardesty, Anita (Shawn) Rose, Jennifer Kull, Nicholas (Rachel) Maynard, Amanda (Scott) Shoup, James Myers, Jennifer Myers; 27 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren; Grace Hobbs, Jane Rosenberg and Tobie Wheeler. Calling hours will be at the MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME, 587 Main St., Groveport, Ohio on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 3-5 and 7-9 pm. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Hilock Fellowship Church, 3210 U Ave., Columbus, Ohio, Rev. Michael Back officiating. Interment Union Grove Cemetery, graveside service by Rev. Michael Purdon. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hilock Fellowship Church, 3210 U Ave., Columbus, OH 43207.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2019