Smith Van Meter, Ella Mae
1928 - 2020
Ella Mae Smith Van Meter, age 91, of Gahanna, went to be with the Lord on June 24, 2020. She was employed by the Gahanna Grill for 15 years and retired from Columbus Academy after 20 years. Ella Mae was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State Buckeyes, and NASCAR. She is preceded in death by her parents Perry and Eva Layman, husband Van, daughter Cara and her four brothers. She is survived by her four sons, Phillip of Florida, Michael (Evelyn) of Columbus, Dale (Wanda) of Johnstown, and Tom of Gahanna; nine grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST. A private graveside will be held at Mifflin Cemetery. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
1928 - 2020
Ella Mae Smith Van Meter, age 91, of Gahanna, went to be with the Lord on June 24, 2020. She was employed by the Gahanna Grill for 15 years and retired from Columbus Academy after 20 years. Ella Mae was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State Buckeyes, and NASCAR. She is preceded in death by her parents Perry and Eva Layman, husband Van, daughter Cara and her four brothers. She is survived by her four sons, Phillip of Florida, Michael (Evelyn) of Columbus, Dale (Wanda) of Johnstown, and Tom of Gahanna; nine grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST. A private graveside will be held at Mifflin Cemetery. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.