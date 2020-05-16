Buckeridge, Ellen "Doc"
1922 - 2020
"Doc" Ellen as she was affectionately known by her students, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020, after 98 years of service to others. Preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and a sister. Survived by the Sokol Family, the Cowman Family, several longtime friends and her beloved Cat Rosco. After serving God for 36 years as a Nun, Ellen went to OSU and earned a PhD in Chemistry and Physics. She then taught at Bishop Ready and Wellington High Schools for the next 25 years. She loved helping people and teaching her wonderful kids. Those that knew Ellen know that she had a positive influence on all those that she came into contact with. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. We wish to thank Whetstone Garden Care Center and Bella Care Hospice for the outstanding care they provided Ellen. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 16 to May 17, 2020.