Hatfield, Ellen
1946 - 2020
Ellen Hatfield, passed away on October 21, 2020 under the loving care of West Park Skilled Nursing Rehabilitation and Bella Care Hospice. She was born in Varney, West Virginia on July 2, 1946 to the late Virgil and Nancy Tiller Mills. Ellen retired from the Kroger Bakery after many years of dedicated service. She then went on to live at the West Park Skilled Center, while she fought Alzheimer's Disease along with Schizophrenia. She was deeply loved and cared for by the staff, especially her Nurse's Aid, Lynndora. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Melissa; and her son, Trent; Mark along and his children, Markie and Jayden; brother, Freddie Tiller; sister, Joanne Mayhorn. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters Demeries Coon and Jayne Minnick. Her family will honor her life with a Visitation from 3-4pm Monday, October 26, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road in Columbus, where her Funeral Service will follow at 4pm that afternoon. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
to send message of support to her family, as well as share a special memory or photograph. A special thank you to the loving care and unwavering support shown by West Park Skilled Nursing Rehabilitation and Bella Care Hospice during her time of care.