1/
Ellen Hatfield
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hatfield, Ellen
1946 - 2020
Ellen Hatfield, passed away on October 21, 2020 under the loving care of West Park Skilled Nursing Rehabilitation and Bella Care Hospice. She was born in Varney, West Virginia on July 2, 1946 to the late Virgil and Nancy Tiller Mills. Ellen retired from the Kroger Bakery after many years of dedicated service. She then went on to live at the West Park Skilled Center, while she fought Alzheimer's Disease along with Schizophrenia. She was deeply loved and cared for by the staff, especially her Nurse's Aid, Lynndora. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Melissa; and her son, Trent; Mark along and his children, Markie and Jayden; brother, Freddie Tiller; sister, Joanne Mayhorn. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters Demeries Coon and Jayne Minnick. Her family will honor her life with a Visitation from 3-4pm Monday, October 26, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road in Columbus, where her Funeral Service will follow at 4pm that afternoon. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send message of support to her family, as well as share a special memory or photograph. A special thank you to the loving care and unwavering support shown by West Park Skilled Nursing Rehabilitation and Bella Care Hospice during her time of care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved