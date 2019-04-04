Home

Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Ellen Irene Wolfe


Ellen Irene Wolfe Obituary
Wolfe, Ellen Irene
1935 - 2019
Ellen Irene Wolfe, 83, of Pataskala, passed away on April 2, 2019. A military spouse for over 20 years who spent most of her time caring for her family. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Ellen is preceded in death by husband of 58 years, James Everett Wolfe, daughter Mary Ellen, parents Clarence and Lilly Mae Cox, brothers Bob (Fran), Paul (Mary), sisters Alice, Louis (Dick) and Betty (Tom). Survived by children, James (Joyce), Cathy (Jim), Tina (Joe), Angela and Cheryl; grandchildren, Yulanda, James (Jennifer), C.J, Crystal, Marlena, Nathan, Kayla and Ginger, great-grandchildren, Layne, Ariana, Raphael, Jasmine, Ju'elz and Kara; sisters, Ressie and Dessie; brother-in-law, Ron (Scarlett) Wolfe. Ellen collected fairies and had a deep love for coin collecting. She lightened up any room she was in and will be missed dearly. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Burial at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens, Lithopolis. Messages may be sent to her family by visiting by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2019
