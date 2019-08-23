|
Downard, Ellen "Elly" K.
1947 - 2019
Ellen "Elly" (Houseworth) Downard, age 72, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Formerly employed by PERS, Kinder Care and Victoria Secret Catalogue. Elly enjoyed soft ball, bowling and bingo. Preceded in death by her father Theodore Raver Jr. and mother Genevieve Raver. Survived by husband of 53 years, Bill; son, Chad (Tonia) Downard; grandson, Zachary Downard. Visitation will be Monday, August 26, 2019 from 5 pm until time of the service at 7 pm at the MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME, 587 Main Street in Groveport, Ohio. Pastor Mary Jo Yeakel officiating. Share with the family at www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 24, 2019