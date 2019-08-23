Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
(614) 836-5643
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Downard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen K. "Elly" Downard


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen K. "Elly" Downard Obituary
Downard, Ellen "Elly" K.
1947 - 2019
Ellen "Elly" (Houseworth) Downard, age 72, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Formerly employed by PERS, Kinder Care and Victoria Secret Catalogue. Elly enjoyed soft ball, bowling and bingo. Preceded in death by her father Theodore Raver Jr. and mother Genevieve Raver. Survived by husband of 53 years, Bill; son, Chad (Tonia) Downard; grandson, Zachary Downard. Visitation will be Monday, August 26, 2019 from 5 pm until time of the service at 7 pm at the MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME, 587 Main Street in Groveport, Ohio. Pastor Mary Jo Yeakel officiating. Share with the family at www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now