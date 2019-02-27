|
|
Langham, Ellen
1945 - 2019
Ellen Snyder Langham, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at her home in Worthington, Ohio surrounded by family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father and mother William Delmar and Mildred Jean Mahaffey Snyder and her husband John Warren Langham. Ellen was born August 9, 1945, in Nashville, Tennessee. Survived by a brother and sister, many cousins and second cousins and countless good friends, she will especially be missed by her lifelong best friend and soulmate, Kathleen Courtright Siegfried; Kathleen's daughter, Carrie Haase, and granddaughers, Isabelle and Lily Haase; and cousins, Carol, Doris and Mark Mahaffey. Ellen loved to write Haiku and wrote this one: With a quick whisper/like an arrow leaving/the bow, she was gone.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019