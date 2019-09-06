|
|
McMillen, Ellen Mae
1924 - 2019
Ellen Mae McMillen, age 95, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor. Member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. Preceded in death by sister Dorothy Torr, brother Lewis Sharron, niece June Shaffer. Ellen is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Chris and Robin McMillen and Mark and Claudia McMillen; grandchildren, Jennifer (Gerald) Cooke, Molly (Craig) Thomas and Mellisa (Kurt) Steele; great grandchildren, Aurora, Jerry, Kerrie, Emily, Kate, Luke and Jack; niece, nephew, great nieces and great nephews. Viewing will be held at O. R. WOODYARD CO. Chapel, 1346 S. High St., Monday, September 9, 2019 from 5-7 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday 11 am at Holy Cross, 204 S. 5th. St., Columbus, OH 43215. Fr. Ryan Schmit Celebrant. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate, Reynoldsburg, Oh. Share memories at www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 7, 2019