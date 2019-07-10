|
Mahoney, Ellen
1944 - 2019
Ellen L. Mahoney, age 74, of Columbus, passed away peacefully at home on July 5, 2019. She is survived by brother, Sandy (Chris) Mahoney; nephews, Tim Mahoney and Kevin (Ann) Sage; nieces, Mary (Alan) Sawyer and Tere (Ryan) McDonald; and 8 great nieces and nephews. She graduated from Bishop Watterson High School in 1962, The Ohio State University in 1968, and Ohio Dominican College in 1975. She was proudly inducted into The Bishop Watterson Hall of Fame. Ellen loved her OSU football, Euchre, crossword puzzles, and time with family and friends. She was the matriarch to our family, and we will miss her sense of humor, love, and wise advice. At Ellen's request, no funeral services will be held. The family will celebrate her life with a private celebration. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME.
