McCullouch, Ellen "Jean"
1936 - 2020
Ellen Jean McCullouch, 84, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away after a long and brave fight with cancer. She died peacefully in the home of her son, Charles (Vicki) McCullouch in Pickerington, Ohio, where she had been residing since September 5, 2020. Ellen was born in Tunnelton, West Virginia, to Henry and Dora (Childs) Poland on June 28, 1936. After graduation from Tunnelton High School, she moved to Washington D.C. where she graduated from Burdick Vocational High School for Practical Nursing in January of 1956. She practiced nursing for 4 years. She eventually settled down in Gahanna, Ohio, where she raised her 5 boys. She was a member of and served 1st Baptist Church of Gahanna for over 30 years, where she made a family of very close friends. She will be missed dearly for her wonderful sense of humor, her warm, caring spirit, and her generous nature. She is preceded in death by her son, Daniel McCullouch and grandson Jeffrey McCullouch. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, James (Sharon) McCullouch, Charles (Vicki) McCullouch, Jeffrey (Tonya) McCullouch, and Jerry (Christy) McCullouch; grandchildren Amy, James, Ashley, Miles, Megan, Michael, and Daniel, as well as 9 loved great-grandchildren. Her passion was her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She loved good old Gospel music and would lift her arms in praise when hearing it. Ellen's visitation will take place on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 6pm-8pm at Schoedinger Northeast Funeral Home, 1051 East Johnstown Road, Gahanna, Ohio, 43230. Masks are mandatory for all attendees. Her funeral service will take place the following morning at Schoedinger Northeast at 10am. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at the funeral service will be private. For those wishing to be present in spirit, a live webcast of the funeral service will be available shortly before the service begins on her tribute page at www.schoedinger.com
. In lieu of flowers, consider sending a donation in her honor to 1st Baptist Church of Gahanna, 520 Havens Corner Road, Columbus, Ohio, 43230, or Capital City Hospice -where the associates went above and beyond, and took the kindest care of our loved one- 2800 Corporate Exchange, Unit 170, Columbus, Ohio, 43231.