Ellen Reik

Reik, Ellen
Ellen Rose (Gerhardstein) Reik, age 89, September 8, 2020 at Wesley Glen. Preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Edward (2014), grandchild Jeffery Reik, parents Alois and Martha Gerhardstein, sisters Irene Kosse and Jane Foertsch. Survived by children, Edward (Pam), Timothy (Beth), Mary, Patty and Martha (Mike) Blowers; nine grandchildren, John (Jenna), Kate, Kevin, Ryan (Katie), Alex, Justin Reik, Sarah (Jonathan) Harper, Ellen (Shane) King, Ann Blowers; five great-grandchildren, James, Joshua, John Harper and Caroline, Clara Reik; brother, Charles (Mary); and sister, Sr. Mary Aloyse Gerhardstein. Graduate of Mother of Mercy High School, Cincinnati. She was an avid sports fan, always looking forward to the next Cincinnati Reds, OSU football or basketball game. A 60 year member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Worthington. Ellen was an active member of the parish involved in magazine drives, PTA and a frequent volunteer at St. Michael School and parish festivals. Additional volunteer efforts included decades of service to the Red Cross via blood donations and serving food at Worthington Blood drives, Meals on Wheels and years of service at the St. Lawrence Haven food pantry. Ellen crocheted and donated a countless number of blankets to new mothers and St. Michael and Bishop Watterson High School fundraisers. Funeral service will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church- Worthington, Thursday September 10 at 10AM. Burial at St. Stephens Cemetery, Ft. Thomas, KY will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Michael Church. RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements. Online condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
