Ellen Rose Porter
1948 - 2020
Ellen Rose Porter, 72, of Galena, passed away on June 18, 2020. She was born on April 7, 1948 in Pawhuska, OK, to the late Harry Porter and Lillian (Mellinger) Shaeffer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Harry Porter Jr., sister Lorraine Myrl (McPherson) McNemar and her step-father Carl E. Shaeffer. A funeral celebrating Ellen's life will be held 7pm Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 North High Street. Her family will receive friends from 4-7pm. Due to the COVID pandemic guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask and keep social distancing guidelines. Burial will take place in West Virginia. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
