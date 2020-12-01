Riddle, Ellen Sue
1946 - 2020
Ellen Sue Riddle, of Pickerington, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, November 28, 2020 after a long illness. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on September 28, 1946. Sue is survived by loving husband of 47 years, Robert D. Riddle; loving father, James O. Shore; beloved daughters, Tamara L. Allen, Taryn L. (Angie) Riddle, Tracey L. (Mike) Coburn and Tricia L. (Morgan) Riddle; grandchildren, Amanda (Bryon) Reed, Michael, Ashley (Cody) Cline, Max and Tyler; precious great-grandchildren, Harper, Emery and Colt; numerous Aunts, Uncles, cousins and in-laws. She is preceded in death by her loving mother Lou Shore, special cousin Sharon Shore, dear friends Jerry Bobb and Debbie McCumber. The family will receive guests on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 1-3pm at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. The Funeral Service will begin at 3pm. Masks Required. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Sue's honor to: The Alzheimer's Association
. To leave condolences for Sue's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com
