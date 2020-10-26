Vorys, Ellen
1925 - 2020
Ellen Stoneman Vorys, known as "Stoney" to most, passed away very peacefully on Tuesday October 20, 2020 in Granville. Born in 1925, Ellen lived in Bexley, Gahanna, and New Albany for most of her life. A "virtual" service will be held on Sunday, November 1. The web link and the complete obituary is posted on Ellen's web page at the SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST website (https://www.schoedinger.com/obituaries/Ellen-Vorys/
). In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Broad Street Presbyterian Church (https://bspc.org/donate/
).