Walton, Ellenia
1951 - 2019
Ellenia Kay Walton, 68, passed away on July 25, 2019 in London, Ohio. Ellenia was born on May 18, 1951 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Paul Grub and Ellen Hartley. She is survived by her daughters, Sheila Hott and Sherry Blake (Joe); and a host of other family members. She is preceded in death by her husband Ernest Walton. A service will be held 12PM Friday, August 2 at Edwards Funeral Service Chapel, 1166 Parsons Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43206, where family will accept friends starting at 11AM.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019