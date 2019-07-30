Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Service
1166 Parsons Ave.
Columbus, OH 43206
614-444-3200
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Service
1166 Parsons Ave.
Columbus, OH 43206
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Service
1166 Parsons Ave.
Columbus, OH 43206
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellenia Walton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellenia Walton


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellenia Walton Obituary
Walton, Ellenia
1951 - 2019
Ellenia Kay Walton, 68, passed away on July 25, 2019 in London, Ohio. Ellenia was born on May 18, 1951 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Paul Grub and Ellen Hartley. She is survived by her daughters, Sheila Hott and Sherry Blake (Joe); and a host of other family members. She is preceded in death by her husband Ernest Walton. A service will be held 12PM Friday, August 2 at Edwards Funeral Service Chapel, 1166 Parsons Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43206, where family will accept friends starting at 11AM.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellenia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now