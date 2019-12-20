|
Hodgdon, Elliott
1927 - 2019
Elliott Brookings Hodgdon, passed away on December 13, 2019. He was born on January 22, 1927 in Chillicothe Ohio, the son of father Donald (Madolyn) and mother Ethyl Hodgdon. Elliott and his loving wife of 67 years, Ruth (Reed) Hodgdon were married on April 4, 1952 in Columbus. He is survived by their three children, Reed (Kathy) Hodgdon, Nikki (Jeff) Marks, and Craig (Melissa) Hodgdon; sister, Barbara Lebel; grandchildren, Kurt (Laura) Marks and Kara (Brock) Martin; and great grandchildren, Luke Marks and Liam Marks. He is preceded in death by sisters Priscilla Smith, Dorothy Collins, and Ruth Smith. Elliott was the consummate husband, father and family man. As a patriotic American, he made the decision to forgo graduating from high school in order to enlist in the Navy to serve his country during WWII. However, recently the Chillicothe School Board honored him with his High School diploma. He was honorably discharged from the Navy and then attended Miami University. Elliott graduated in 1948 a proud Delta Gamma brother for life! Elliott moved to the Columbus area and settled in Westerville. He began and finished his career with Nationwide Insurance after 32 years. During his life in Westerville, he was active in civic, school and his children's activities. For many years he served as a volunteer for the Board of Westerville Friends of the Library. He was a member of Church of the Messiah for over 50 years. After retirement Elliott and Ruth traveled extensively throughout the United States. Of all the places they visited, they had a special fondness for the New England area, specifically in Bath, Maine because of a family presence there. Elliott was an avid golfer. Although below average in skill he was above average in attitude. Never one to give up on anything, he played because he was always trying to improve. Elliott had his first and only hole-in-one at the age of 75! "It's not how you play, it's who you play with!" Elliott was the center of the family without being the center of attention. Elliott was an intelligent, humble, loving and giving man. He will be missed. Family and friends may call from 2-3:30pm, followed by a Memorial Service at 3:30pm on Friday, December 27 at Hill Funeral Home, 220 S. State St., Westerville, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Westerville Library Foundation, 126 S. State St., Westerville, OH 43081, or Church of the Messiah, 51 N. State St., Westerville, OH 43081. Condolences can be viewed and shared at www.HillFuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 21, 2019