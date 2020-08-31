Morris, Elmer Edward
1927 - 2020
Elmer Edward Morris, age, 93, died at Mt. Carmel St. Ann's, Friday, August 28, 2020. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Audrey Mae Smith Morris, son Richard W., parents Vernon Sr. and Gladys White, siblings Vernon Jr., Eloise, Beverley, granddaughters Cinda, Sarah, and Sandy Morris. He is survived by his sons, Edward S. (Tami), Andrew L. (Glenda), Robert S. (Sandi); daughter-in-law, Kathy; grandchildren, Christopher (Christa), Jonathan (Becca), Joshua (Emily), Spencer, Kristine Boan (Andrew), Michael (Kelly), Kelly, Lauren DeVault, Trenton (Ashley), Carly Morris; and 16 great-grandchildren. He was a member of the Westerville Community United Church of Christ. He has lived in The Village at Windemere of Westerville, OH, Centerville, OH, Leesburg, FL, Smith's Parish, Bermuda, Middletown, OH, Harwood Park, MD, Littlestown, PA, graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and Baltimore College of Commerce, and was born in Baltimore, MD. He worked for Armco for over 33 years and served as Vice President of Finance and Treasurer of Armco Insurance Management, Ltd. A dedicated patriarch, lay preacher and Sunday school teacher for United Methodist Church, Past President of the Dayton Chapter and National Director of the National Association of Accountants, Boy Scout leader for Troop/Post 6 of Middletown, Treasurer of multiple band booster organizations, served in the Navy during World War II. Devoted to wife and family and found great pleasure spending time with all the members of the family. Family will be receiving friends Thursday from 10-11am at SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 N. High St. (1/2 mile south of I-270). Funeral service to immediately follow with grandson Christopher Morris officiating. Burial will be a private service at Kingwood Memorial Park. Friends, if they like, may contribute to Marfan Foundation (marfan.org
) ( or to Pelotonia under the Richard Morris name. (https://yourpelotonia.org/profiles/public-rider-profile?UserKey=432128
