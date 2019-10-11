Home

O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
1931 - 2019
Elmer Hayes Obituary
Hayes, Elmer
1931 - 2019
Elmer W. Hayes, age 88, went home peacefully to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Longtime member of Fellowship Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Estill and Ida Hayes and brother, Harrison. Survived by wife of 67 years, Dorothy; daughter, Debbie (Willy) Walraven; son, Tim (Laura) Hayes; grandchildren, Zachery, Heather (Scott), Joshua, Ryan and Elizabeth (Melvin); great grandchildren, Connor and Charlotte; siblings, Mildred Hayes, Lawrence (Delores) Hayes and Carl (Linda) Hayes; sister-in-law, Kay Hayes; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be Monday, October 14, 2019 from 11 am until time of the funeral service at 1 pm at the O. R. WOODYARD COMPANY CHAPEL 1346 S. High Street. Pastor Tony Liuzzo officiating. Interment at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Special thanks to Brookdale Pinnacle Staff and Hospice. Share with the family at www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
