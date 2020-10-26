Elmer Morris

Morris, Elmer
1935 - 2020
Elmer L. Morris, 85, passed away on Oct. 23, 2020 due to Parkinson's Disease. Elmer was originally from Harrisonville, OH and retired from Timken Roller Bearing after 35 years. He was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Emily Morris, also wives from two happy marriages, Charlotte of 45 years, and Tempa Faye of 18 years. Elmer is survived by children, Steve (Tammy) Morris of Cygnet, Charles (Dianna) Morris of Groveport, Drema Boyd of Groveport, and Sherry Robison of Obetz. Also surviving are step children, Samuel (Donna) Harr of Columbus, Kevin (Tracey) Harr of Grove City, Brian (Susan) Harr of Medina, Scott (Ann) Harr of Delaware; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends. Visitation Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 from 6:30-8pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Additional visitation Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 from 10am until the time of Funeral Service at 12pm at Southwest Freewill Baptist Church, 1542 Greenleaf Rd., Columbus, OH. Pastor John Meade to officiate. Interment to follow at Obetz Cemetery, Obetz, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elmer's name to Fairhope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130. A special thank you to Arbors at Carrol for their wonderful care. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
.