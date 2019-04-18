|
|
Harper, Elmira
1953 - 2019
Elmira "Elaine" Harper was born January 22, 1953 to Pearlie and Alston Harper, Sr. in Columbus, OH. Elaine graduated from South High School, after which she began employment with the Franklin County Welfare Department. She retired after 30+ years of service. Elaine was baptized at an early age while attending Pilgrim Baptist Church, where she was a member for several years. Elaine enjoyed traveling and baking. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents Pearlie and Alston Harper, Sr., grandparents Elmira Jones and David Hood, sisters Jackie Collins and Brenda Drakeford. She leaves to cherish her memory, siblings, Alston Harper, Jr. and Robert (Latonia) Harper; special friend, Edward Shade; brother-in-law, John Drakeford; and a host of nieces, nephews and close family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To extend condolences to the family, please visit Elmira's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2019