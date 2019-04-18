Home

POWERED BY

Services
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmira Harper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmira Harper


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elmira Harper Obituary
Harper, Elmira
1953 - 2019
Elmira "Elaine" Harper was born January 22, 1953 to Pearlie and Alston Harper, Sr. in Columbus, OH. Elaine graduated from South High School, after which she began employment with the Franklin County Welfare Department. She retired after 30+ years of service. Elaine was baptized at an early age while attending Pilgrim Baptist Church, where she was a member for several years. Elaine enjoyed traveling and baking. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents Pearlie and Alston Harper, Sr., grandparents Elmira Jones and David Hood, sisters Jackie Collins and Brenda Drakeford. She leaves to cherish her memory, siblings, Alston Harper, Jr. and Robert (Latonia) Harper; special friend, Edward Shade; brother-in-law, John Drakeford; and a host of nieces, nephews and close family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To extend condolences to the family, please visit Elmira's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now