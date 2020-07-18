Jackson, Elmira
1937 - 2020
Elmira Jackson (Myra) was born August 28th, 1937 in Newnan, GA to the late John W. Whatley, Sr. and Mattie J. (Glass) Whatley. She departed this life in Grant Hospital Columbus, OH on July 12th, 2020 at age 82 from complications of CORVID-19. Myra received her early education in the public schools of Newnan, GA. She graduated from Howard Warner High School and later furthered her education by receiving a Master's Degree in Nursing from Franklin University, Columbus Ohio. Myra touched the lives of everyone she came in contact with and was especially proud of her over 42 years in the nursing and health care industry. She started her career as a nurse's aide at White Cross and retired from Ohio Health as the Director of Central Scheduling. She also worked part-time at the Heritage House as 3rd shift nurse manager for 20 years. She was the owner of Myra's Antiques and Collectables but decided to close the store after her husband Joe became ill. Her family and friends will miss her tremendously! Myra is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph Jackson; brothers, Johnny Whatley, Delano Whatley, and Milton Whatley, Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Howard (Barbara) Thornton III and Harold C. Thornton; sister, Sharon A. Brown; 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren; two special nieces, Angela Brown who was her care giver and Doris Jackson; a few special friends, Lula Gilbert, Anita Jefferson, Chris Shaw Bengds and Jackie Stuart; and a whole lot of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved her! Friends may call this Tuesday, July 21st from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN CHAPEL, 229 East State Street, Columbus, OH 43215. Myra's Celebration of Life service will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m. with Senior Pastor Dr. Jerry Fryar officiating. For those who would like to watch a live stream of the service, or to share a fond memory or condolence to the family, please visit www.schoedinger.com
. If you are planning to attend Myra's Celebration of Live please be sure to adhere to all current PPE standards as set forth by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine-including the wearing of face masks/coverings. Intermit will follow immediately at Green Lawn Cemetery.