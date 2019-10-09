|
|
Leister, Elmira
Elmira Virginia (Lienard) Leister was born on Friday, April 22, 1921 in Sharon, PA; the eldest daughter of Charles and Esther Blanc Lienard. Elmira transitioned from this life to eternity on Monday, October 7. Elmira attended St. Thomas the Apostle Elementary School and graduated in 1939 from St. Mary of the Springs High School. She graduated from the business school at Bliss College. Upon graduation she was employed by the Pure Oil Company for nine years; where she was introduced to the youngest brother of her manager, Paul Leister. Robert (Bob) and Elmira Leister were married on May 14, 1949 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Columbus, Ohio. Elmira began playing the piano in school plays in the eighth grade. She was asked by Father Tague to be the church organist. This began a lifetime ministry of music for over fifty years at St. Thomas the Apostle and over twenty-five years at St. Catharine Catholic Church. Elmira is survived by her husband, Robert, of seventy years; and her sons, Charles (Ann) Leister and Christopher (Beth) Leister; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday 10:30 a.m. October 14 at St. Catharine Catholic Church, 500 S. Gould Road, Columbus, Ohio 43209, where friends may call after 9:30 am. Committal at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, 6440 S. High St. immediately following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Capital Campaign Elevator Fund at St. Catharine Church in Elmira's name. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences.
