Grotsky, Elnora

1925 - 2019

Elnora M. Grotsky, age 93, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. She was born to the late John and Clara Huber. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Robert V. Grotsky, daughter-in-law Celeste Joy Grotsky, and 3 sisters-in-law. Elnora was an avid gardener and fisher. She was also a hairdresser at Lazarus for 30 years, and a longtime member of St. John's Church of Columbus. Her famous red velvet cake will be missed by all. Elnora is survived by her sons, Robert (Susan) Grotsky, and Michael Grotsky; grandchildren, Robert Grotsky Jr., Theresa (Tim) Bragg, Nick (Cyndi) Grotsky, and Donna (David) Steyer; great-grandchildren, Brandon Bragg, Dillon Bragg, Travis Bragg, Brooke Bragg, Annie Grace Grotsky, and Danielle Steyer; great-great grandchildren, Emilia and Brody Bragg; and step-sister, Jean Jackson. Family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL, 5554 Karl Rd., Columbus, OH 43229, where a Funeral Service will be held at 10 am on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or condolence. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 21, 2019