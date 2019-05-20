The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Resources
More Obituaries for Elnora Grotsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elnora Grotsky

Obituary Condolences

Elnora Grotsky Obituary
Grotsky, Elnora
1925 - 2019
Elnora M. Grotsky, age 93, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. She was born to the late John and Clara Huber. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Robert V. Grotsky, daughter-in-law Celeste Joy Grotsky, and 3 sisters-in-law. Elnora was an avid gardener and fisher. She was also a hairdresser at Lazarus for 30 years, and a longtime member of St. John's Church of Columbus. Her famous red velvet cake will be missed by all. Elnora is survived by her sons, Robert (Susan) Grotsky, and Michael Grotsky; grandchildren, Robert Grotsky Jr., Theresa (Tim) Bragg, Nick (Cyndi) Grotsky, and Donna (David) Steyer; great-grandchildren, Brandon Bragg, Dillon Bragg, Travis Bragg, Brooke Bragg, Annie Grace Grotsky, and Danielle Steyer; great-great grandchildren, Emilia and Brody Bragg; and step-sister, Jean Jackson. Family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL, 5554 Karl Rd., Columbus, OH 43229, where a Funeral Service will be held at 10 am on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Download Now