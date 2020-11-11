Or Copy this URL to Share

Bean, Eloise

Eloise G. Bean, 1929-2020, age 91. Preceded in death by parents William and Olive George, sisters Bertha, Olive, Mildred, Thelma and Edith, husbands Thomas Hill and Richard Bean. She is survived by her children, Thomas Hill, Debra King and Alisa Hill; stepchildren, Rodney Bean, Courtney Jones, Marva White and Kimberly Beckwith. Visitation hours will be Friday, November 13, 2020 from 12-5pm at E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home, 2165 E. 89th St., Cleveland, Ohio 44106. Graveside service will be held Saturday, November 14, 2pm at Lakeview Cemetery, 12316 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106.



