Harmon, Eloise
1930 - 2020
Eloise Harmon, age 90, passed away September 9, 2020. Home Going Celebration 11am Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Traveler's Rest Baptist Church, 1533 Cleveland Ave, where her family will receive friends from 10AM until time of service. Burial Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Visit Eloise's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
.