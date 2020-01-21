|
|
Jenkins, Eloise
1925 - 2020
Eloise Jenkins, age 94. Sunrise May 19, 1925 in Pine Bluff, AR and Sunset January 17, 2020 in Columbus, OH. She retired from The OSU Medical Center and was a member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church where she served on the Senior Usher Board. She was preceded in death by her parents Jewel and Ernestine Hunter, husband Sidney Jenkins and siblings Mable Jimmerson, Armetha Wilson, L.B. Hunter, Richard Hunter, Joe Hunter and Joyce Hunter. Left to cherish her memory, daughters, Patricia A. Holmes, Phyllis J. Earley and Peggy L. Thomison; siblings, Carl (Annette) Hunter, Sterling Hunter, Jerry Hunter, Alva Dixon and Phyllis Vaughn; grandchildren, Robert D. (Gaye) Holmes, C. Diallo Earley and Kamilah K. Mitchell; great grandchildren, Briaunna, Taylor, Aliyah, Sydney, Vincent and Makayla; and a host of other family and friends. Family will receive friends from 6-8pm Friday, January 24, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. and Visitation 9am and Home Going Service 10am Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church, 2283 Sunbury Road. Entombment at Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to (stjude.org) and Faith Missions (614-224-6617). To view video tribute and to offer condolences to The JENKINS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020