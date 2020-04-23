Home

Eloise A. Kemper, 87, of Westerville, died, April 19, 2020. She was born Nov. 3, 1932, in Point Pleasant, WV, the daughter of the late Russell "Gib" Holland and Nona A. (Deweese) Holland. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Richard L. Kemper. Also, she was preceded in death by brothers Glen Holland, Tom Holland, Chester Holland, infant sister Carolyn Holland and a sister-in-law Gertrude Holland, brother-in-law Charles Kemper, sister-in-law Marjorie Snyder, and brother-in-law John Kemper. Kemper was a member of the Women's American Legion Auxiliary, Hilliard Post. She was a retired key punch operator and payroll processor from the Timken Co. in Columbus. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Eric and wife Mary Kay of Westerville; daughter, Brenda Avoletta and husband, Robert of Sterling, Virginia; a brother, Russell Holland and sister-in-law, Janet Holland of Point Pleasant; sister-in-law, Ramona Holland of Point Pleasant; 6 grandchildren, Cecilia and Lauren Kemper of Westerville, and Matthew Avoletta, Florida, Julia Avoletta, Sydney Avoletta, and Nate Avoletta of Sterling, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express deep gratitude to Eloise's friends at the Springwood apartment complex. She enjoyed her time with her grandchildren, playing cards and watching Ohio State football. Services will be private and at a later date the family will have a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to Westerville Area Resource Ministry (WARM) America Legion Post 171, Westerville, Ohio. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2020
