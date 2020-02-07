|
Robinson, Eloise
Eloise Robinson, 91, of Mount Vernon, formerly of North Linden, passed away at Brookdale of Mount Vernon. She was born on June 29, 1928 to Chuck and Annabelle (Montgomery) Ross in Westerville, OH. She worked for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources in the Oil and Gas division. Family was very important to Eloise, she always took care of the families needs. Her parent and grand parents were a big part of her family life. She enjoyed finding deals at thrift stores and garage sales. Eloise also enjoyed cooking and baking especially for holidays and birthdays. She is survived by a son, David (Marci) Robinson of Mount Vernon; and a daughter, Denise Robinson of Columbus. Eloise was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Charolette Watt. The family would like to extend a big thank you to the Staff at Brookdale, Kindred Hospice, Meals on Wheels and the staff at Ohio Health for the care given to Eloise. Family and friends may call on February 11, 2020 from 10am-12pm at the Lasater Funeral Home. There will be a graveside service later that day at Blenden Cemetery in Westerville, OH at 2pm. To leave a condolence or share a memory with the family please visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2020