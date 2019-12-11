|
Stanford, Eloise
Eloise Delores Stanford, age 100, Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Educator and 27 year member of Christian Assembly Church in Columbus. An active volunteer at Columbus area homeless shelters, food pantries, and for over 20 years with the Columbus I Know I Can Program. Survived by daughter and son; and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Private funeral service. Arrangements by Graves Funeral Home, 1631 Church Street, Norfolk, VA, https://gravesfuneralhomeinc.com/
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019