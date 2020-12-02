Congrove, Elouise
Elouise P. "Parkie" Congrove, age 78, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Knox Community Hospital. She was born on November 4, 1942 in Columbus, Ohio to John and Elouise M. (Park) Schaefer. Elouise previously worked at Capital University, Bexley Public Schools and retired from Benjamin Steel of Columbus. She was a faithful member of the Zion Lutheran Church where she participated in the Outreach group. She was a member of the Red Hat Club and the Howard and Danville Lions Clubs. Elouise also enjoyed volunteering with the Mount Vernon Food Bank and Meals on Wheels program. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend that will be dearly missed by many. Elouise is survived by her two sons, John (Victoria) Congrove of Gahanna, Ohio and James (Jane) Congrove of Atlanta, Georgia; six grandchildren, Robert, Nicholas and Tyler Congrove, Jacob, Joseph and Jonathan Congrove; two sisters, Kay (Jim) Shumaker of Phoenix, Arizona and Mary (Steve) Frank of Grove City, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands Robert Congrove and Richard Worthington. The family will observe a private service at Glen Rest Cemetery in Reynoldsburg. The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Elouise P. "Parkie" Congrove. Memorial contributions in Elouise's name may be made to the Zion Lutheran Church or American Cancer Society
