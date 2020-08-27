1/1
Else Jenkins
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Else's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jenkins, Else
1925 - 2020
Else Anna Jenkins, age 94, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Sunday at her residence on August 24, 2020. Else was born in Germany to Karl and Else Hasenauer. Else is preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard, and children Sylvia Brown and Regina Jenkins. She is survived by her children, Shirley of Nevada, Riccarda (Barry) of Tennessee, Janet (Tommie), Cynthia Black, Richard (Paula) Sheila, Lori (Walter) Phelps of Michigan, James (Melissa), Karl (Tawanda), and Nicole; and a host of loved grand, great, and great-great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held from 4-7PM on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43232. Her funeral service will take place Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10AM at Schoedinger East with interment to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. All attendees are required to wear a mask. Attendance will be monitored in compliance with social distancing guidelines. To view the service webcast, see full obituary details, share memories, or post online condolences, visit www.schoedinger.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved