Jenkins, Else
1925 - 2020
Else Anna Jenkins, age 94, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Sunday at her residence on August 24, 2020. Else was born in Germany to Karl and Else Hasenauer. Else is preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard, and children Sylvia Brown and Regina Jenkins. She is survived by her children, Shirley of Nevada, Riccarda (Barry) of Tennessee, Janet (Tommie), Cynthia Black, Richard (Paula) Sheila, Lori (Walter) Phelps of Michigan, James (Melissa), Karl (Tawanda), and Nicole; and a host of loved grand, great, and great-great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held from 4-7PM on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43232. Her funeral service will take place Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10AM at Schoedinger East with interment to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. All attendees are required to wear a mask. Attendance will be monitored in compliance with social distancing guidelines. To view the service webcast, see full obituary details, share memories, or post online condolences, visit www.schoedinger.com
