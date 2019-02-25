|
Fullen, Elsie
Elsie "Ruth" Fullen, 93, of Hilliard, passed away February 23, 2019. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 26, from 5-8 pm, and a Celebration of Life service, followed by a reception, will be held on Wednesday, February 27 at 10:30 am at Upper Arlington Lutheran Church, 2300 Lytham Rd. If you would like to donate to the Ruth Fullen Memorial Scholarship Fund, contact a family member or Tidd Funeral Home. For more about Ruth's beautiful life, please go to www.tiddfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019