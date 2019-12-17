Home

Elsie Losoncy


1932 - 2019
Elsie Losoncy Obituary
Losoncy, Elsie
1932 - 2019
Elsie Mary Magdalina Losoncy, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family December 16, 2019. Born January 2, 1932, Eagle, Ontario, Canada. If you asked her if she wanted to go, she would answer yes before you could say to where. She enjoyed being active with her family and many friends. Preceded in death by son Stephen Losoncy, former husband Eugene Losoncy, sisters Nina and Valeria, and son-in-law Michael McPeak. Survived by brother, Eugene (Susan) Kovacs; sister-in-law, Rose Davis; daughter, Susan (Joel) Mason; son, Edward (Jacqueline) Losoncy; daughter, Kathleen (Steven) Corrigan; grandchildren, Adam Conn, Gregory Losoncy, Rachylle Holland, Kristen McPeak, Joseph Losoncy, David McPeak, Rachel Corrigan, Ericka Corrigan, Daniel Corrigan, and Justin Mason; nieces, nephews, and countless friends. The family would like to thank all who has helped Elsie after her stroke in 2016, that includes her extraordinary friends, neighbors, The Good Samaritan Center/Salvation Army of Lancaster, Scott's Place of Lancaster, and Fairhope Hospice of Lancaster. A private graveside service will be held at a future date. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2019
