|
|
McAllister, Elsie Marie
1930 - 2019
Elsie Marie McAllister, age 89. Preceded in death by daughter Norma M. Bliss, parents John and Gladys (Milton) Phillips, former husband MSGT Norman L. McAllister, Sr. Survived by children, Norman L. McAllister, Jr., Donna (Bruce) Robinson, MSGT Donald H. McAllister, Diane M. McAllister, Dina L. McAllister Hill, Denette M. McAllister, Dawn M. McAllister; grandchildren, Dr. Aminah Bliss, Crystal Gwinn, Dawn McAllister, Austin McAllister, Danielle McAllister; great grandchildren, Ekrem and Ozan. Celebration of Life 6-8 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 Berwick Manor, 3250 Refugee Road. A Caring Farewell provided by AFFINITY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1166 Parsons Ave. Director Lori Diaz; Full obituary, view video tribute, share sympathy expressions and order flowers at www.AMCobits.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 30, 2019