Wetzel, Elsie

1923 - 2019

Elsie May (Anderson) Wetzel, 95, went to be with her Lord on April 29, 2019 with her children and family by her side. Preceded in death by parents Ed and Elsie Anderson, husband Robert Wetzel, daughter Lois Purcell, sister Jeannette Thompson and son-in-law Robert Booth. Survived by her daughter, Ronda Booth who was her caregiver that she lovingly referred to as her "angel"; son, Robert and Jeanne Wetzel; granddaughter, Molly Purcell-Hill; nephews, Dave and Patty Thompson, Tracy and Pam Thompson; and many relatives and friends. Elsie was a retired first grade teacher at Heyl Avenue Elementary School. Friends may call at the Schoedinger Funeral Home, 3920 Broadway, Grove City from 2-4 and 6-8 pm Friday, May 17, 2019. Funeral service will be held 10 am on Saturday at Grove City Church of the Nazarene, 4770 Hoover Road, Grove City. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the James Cancer Hospital. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend condolences. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 3 to May 16, 2019