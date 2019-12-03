Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 East Schrock Road
Westerville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elva Richendollar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elva Mae Richendollar


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elva Mae Richendollar Obituary
Richendollar, Elva Mae
1938 - 2019
On Saturday, November 30, 2019, Elva Mae Richendollar, loving wife and mother of five children, passed away at age 81. Elva was born on April 14, 1938 in Hillsboro, OH to Nelson and Norma Caplinger. On March 29, 1959, she married Luther G. Richendollar. They raised four sons, Keith, Brian, Jody and Jason, and one daughter, Brenda. Elva had a passion for reading, gardening and sewing. She designed and created clothing for herself, friends and family. She was known for sense of humor, her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. Her husband, Luther, and her son, Jody, preceded Elva in death. She is survived by her four children, Keith, Brian, Jason, Brenda; and grandchildren, Jamice, Cody, Stephanie, Zane; and three great grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces, and a nephew. A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Moreland Funeral Home on 55 East Schrock Road, Westerville, Ohio 43081 at 11 a.m. Flowers or donations may be sent to Moreland Funeral Home.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -