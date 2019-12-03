|
|
Richendollar, Elva Mae
1938 - 2019
On Saturday, November 30, 2019, Elva Mae Richendollar, loving wife and mother of five children, passed away at age 81. Elva was born on April 14, 1938 in Hillsboro, OH to Nelson and Norma Caplinger. On March 29, 1959, she married Luther G. Richendollar. They raised four sons, Keith, Brian, Jody and Jason, and one daughter, Brenda. Elva had a passion for reading, gardening and sewing. She designed and created clothing for herself, friends and family. She was known for sense of humor, her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. Her husband, Luther, and her son, Jody, preceded Elva in death. She is survived by her four children, Keith, Brian, Jason, Brenda; and grandchildren, Jamice, Cody, Stephanie, Zane; and three great grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces, and a nephew. A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Moreland Funeral Home on 55 East Schrock Road, Westerville, Ohio 43081 at 11 a.m. Flowers or donations may be sent to Moreland Funeral Home.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019