Tower, Elva
1963 - 2020
Elva Charlene "Char" Tower 57 of Columbus, passed away at Riverside on Friday, Oct. 16 , 2020 after a brief illness. She was born in Marysville to the late Fred Leander and Margaret Levondia (Skaggs) Holbrook.
Char had retired from Hilliard City Schools as a bus driver and also more recently worked for the Ohio Expo Commission during the Ohio State Fair season. She enjoyed working on crafts , baking with her grandson, and spending time with her family. Preceded in death by her husband Larry on Aug. 24, 2019; brother Bill and sister Penny.
Survived by son Spencer (Sarah) Tower of Ashville; grandson Brentley; sisters and brothers, Peggy (Gene) Bundy, Esta (Al) Long, Kathy Williams, Chris (Candy) Holbrook, James (Tracy) Holbrook, and Fred Holbrook; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Tues. Oct. 20, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, Ohio . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home for expenses.
Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com