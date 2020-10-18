1/
Elva Tower
1963 - 2020
Elva Charlene "Char" Tower 57 of Columbus, passed away at Riverside on Friday, Oct. 16 , 2020 after a brief illness. She was born in Marysville to the late Fred Leander and Margaret Levondia (Skaggs) Holbrook.
Char had retired from Hilliard City Schools as a bus driver and also more recently worked for the Ohio Expo Commission during the Ohio State Fair season. She enjoyed working on crafts , baking with her grandson, and spending time with her family. Preceded in death by her husband Larry on Aug. 24, 2019; brother Bill and sister Penny.
Survived by son Spencer (Sarah) Tower of Ashville; grandson Brentley; sisters and brothers, Peggy (Gene) Bundy, Esta (Al) Long, Kathy Williams, Chris (Candy) Holbrook, James (Tracy) Holbrook, and Fred Holbrook; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Tues. Oct. 20, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, Ohio . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home for expenses.
Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
