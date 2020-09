Or Copy this URL to Share

Elvin Ross Weir, born March 10,1966 in Truro, Nova Scotia passed away September 6, 2020. Survivors, his wife, Mary Jo Weir and his 4 sisters, Tami Milligan, Wendy Boutilier, Kathy Putnam and Patti Weir.



