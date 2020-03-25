Home

Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Elvira Kuehne


1946 - 2020
Elvira Kuehne Obituary
Kuehne, Elvira
1946 - 2020
Elvira Kuehne "Ellie", "Elf", age 74, passed away from respiratory failure and cardiac arrest during a brief stay at Riverside Hospital on March 20, 2020. Many dear and longtime friends will miss her sense of humor and willingness to be there for everyone. She attended Linden McKinley Jr. and Sr. High School. Graduated in 1964 from Brookhaven High School. Ellie retired from Chemical Abstracts Service after 44 years. She was an avid OSU Buckeyes and Browns fan. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in her memory to the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020
