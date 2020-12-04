Flemming, Elwood
1944 - 2020
Elwood Landers Flemming, age 76. Sunrise May 24, 1944 and Sunset November 27, 2020. PRIVATE Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Monday, December 7, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). A MASK IS MANDATORY. Interment at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, livestream and offer condolences to the FLEMMING Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com