Morgan Jr., Elwood
1938 - 2020
Elwood P. Morgan Jr. "Obby", age 81, of Pickerington, died Sunday morning, March 8, 2020 at Woodlands of Columbus. Obby was born May 8, 1938 in Groveport, OH to the late Elwood P. Morgan Sr. and Dorothy (Raymond) Morgan. He was a retired overhead lineman for Columbus and Southern Electric Co. and American Electric Power with over 40 years of service. He loved being a lineman and those he worked with. Surviving are his children, Kathy Wood (Bob Perko), Fred (Jill) Morgan, Todd (Beth) Morgan, Tom (Loraine) Morgan; brother, Fred (Judy) Morgan; 9 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 2 nieces. Besides his parents, Obby was also preceded in death by wife Lynne Morgan, son Michael Paul Morgan, daughter Aubrey Woods, sister Karen Morgan. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thurs., March 12 at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Lockbourne. Arrangements and care of family by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a favorite . Online condolences may be made at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2020