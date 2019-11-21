|
|
Davidson, Emanuel
1983 - 2019
Emanuel Jarell Davidson, age 36. Sunrise February 14, 1983 and Sunset November 13, 2019. Visitation 11:00 AM and Funeral Service 12:00 PM Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Refuge Baptist Church, 400 N. 20th Street. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The DAVIDSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2019