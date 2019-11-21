Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Refuge Baptist Church
400 N. 20th Street
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Refuge Baptist Church
400 N. 20th Street
Emanuel Jarell Davidson, age 36. Sunrise February 14, 1983 and Sunset November 13, 2019. Visitation 11:00 AM and Funeral Service 12:00 PM Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Refuge Baptist Church, 400 N. 20th Street. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The DAVIDSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2019
