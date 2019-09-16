|
|
Frazier, Emanuel
1930 - 2019
Emanuel Frazier, age 89. Sunrise January 28, 1930 and Sunset September 11, 2019. Visitation 10am and Funeral 11am Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 1080 E. Broad Street. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The FRAZIER Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019