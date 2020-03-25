|
James, Emanuel
Emanuel Michael James departed this life on March 14, 2020. He grew up in Burlington, New Jersey. He attended public high school and graduated in 1958. After graduating, he moved to New York and worked several jobs before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed at Lockbourne Air Force Base in Columbus, Ohio, and served his country honorably until his discharge in 1965. After leaving the Air Force, Mike went on to work at Ross Laboratories and retired in 1995 after 25 years of service. Mike leaves to cherish his memory, the love of his life, his wife, Mattie of 54 years; sons, Kevin (Michelle), Keith and Kelly (Laura); daughter, Michelle Blake; daughters-in-love, Nicole Shorter, Tanya Reid and Anita Davis; sisters, Michelle and Lisa; cousins, James Marshall and Lola Hutton; sister-in-law, Juliette Helmick; brother-in-law, Michael Burrell; nephew, Jeff Helmick; niece, Toni Cryer (Tony); grandchildren, Mastor, Mickeala, Myeisha, Junigh, Kameron, Kayden, Kimora, Andre, Aaron, Starr, Jacob and Neo; and, a host of nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren; along with special friends, Lionel Gittens, Gertrude Tyree, Evelyn Dyer, Gregory Bates and James Estes. A memorial service will be held at Mount Hermon Missionary Baptist Church, 2283 Sunbury Road. Due to the coronavirus, there will be no calling hours with the family and only 50 invited guests may attend. Entombment Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To express condolences to the James family, please visit Mike's online tribute wall at
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2020