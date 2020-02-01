|
|
Hoffman, Ember Haze
2019 - 2020
Ember Haze Hoffman, passed away on Saturday January 25, 2020. Ember was born September 4, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Grove City. She is survived by her parents; Tyler and Savanna Hoffman, older sister; Vanessa Kendalyn Hoffman, twin brother; Enzo Ashton Hoffman, paternal grandparents; Chasiti (William) Mackenzie, maternal grandparents; Kenneth (Lisa) Preece, paternal great grandparents; Keith (Penny) Jacklin, Sandra Christy, maternal great grandma; Rebecca Miller. Ember was preceded in death by her maternal great grandpa; Rodney Miller, maternal great grandpa; Claude Preece. Her life was short, but she added so much to all who were near her. She will never be forgotten. A visitation will be held on Tuesday February 4, 2020 from 12-1 pm at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL 3920 Broadway with the funeral beginning at 1 pm with Pastor Owen Stotts officiating. Donations may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 3, 2020