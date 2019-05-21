Home

1928 - 2019
Emerson Lee Whisner, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sat., May 18, 2019. He was a Korean War Veteran in the U.S. Army 1st Cavalry Division as an MP. Retired after 43 years with Banc Ohio. He leaves behind a loving wife of 40 years, Julie; son and daughter, Joe and Wendy; beloved granddaughters, Sydney and Taylor; and many extended family and friends. Honoring Em's wishes there will be no memorial service. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.dayfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 22, 2019
